Group files petition vs anti- terror law before high court

A group of lawyers and civic leaders filed a petition challenging the legality of the Anti-Terrorism law before the Supreme Court (SC).

Human rights lawyer and law professor and lecturer Howard Calleja appeared before the high court on Monday to seek the nullification of certain provisions of the law.

The other petitioners include former Education Secretary Bro. Armin Luistro of the De La Salle Brothers Inc., Joseph Peter J. Calleja, UP Law Professor Christopher John P. Lao, Dr. Reynaldo J. Echavez, Napoleon L. Siongco, Raeyan M. Reposar, civic groups Frontliners: Tunay na Bayani and Bagong Siklab Pilipinas.

The petition was filed electronically on Saturday. It also sought the issuance of a temporary restraining order and a writ of preliminary injunction to stop the law’s implementation.

Among the questioned provision was the arrest of suspected terrorists without any warrant and detention without charges up to 24 days. The petitioners said that it is unconstitutional under the Bill of Rights under the Article III, Section 2 of the 1987 Constitution.