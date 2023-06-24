Group says proposed ‘junk food’ tax is anti-poor

MANILA, Philippines — Bayan Muna Executive Vice President Carlos Isagani Zarate on Saturday said the proposed imposition of excise tax on sweetened drinks and “junk food” is anti-poor.

Zarate, in a statement, said imposing tax on junk food will not solve health problems and will only burden the poor and marginalized who have limited access to healthier food options.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We call on the government to prioritize the needs and welfare of the Filipino people instead of resorting to measures that are detrimental to their health and well-being,” said Zarate.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno on Wednesday said that the proposed imposition of tax on junk food as well as sweetened drinks is a “proactive measure to address diabetes, obesity and noncommunicable diseases related to poor diet.”

FEATURED STORIES

Zarate urged the House of Representatives to reject the said junk food tax proposal, pushing for measures that will “benefit” the public.

Asked what these measures are, he simply enumerated the provision of affordable and accessible health care, education, and housing.

RELATED STORIES:

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>