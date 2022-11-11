Grouping Obtains Series B Financing

MAKATI, Philippines, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Grouping, a new online group buying platform, obtains $30 million in Series B financing, breaking down industry barriers through innovation.

Recently, the original Internet company “Grouping” headquartered in Makati, Philippines, announced that it has secured another $30 million Series B financing. This round of financing, led by Groupon, the originator of online group buying, and followed by the famous venture capital company a16z, will boost the development of “Grouping”.

Launched in October 2022, Grouping has attracted more than 300,000 active users. This emerging company is using its creativity to redefine online group buying. With 98% user satisfaction and 60% user repurchase rate, its performance is really impressive.

Grouping’s co-founder, Phliander, points out in a statement: “We integrate the soul of the Internet into online group buying, which we call group buying 4.0. We have achieved a win-win situation for users, suppliers and platforms in the innovative operation mode.”

Luca, Partner and Marketing Director of Grouping, says: “Most Internet companies often struggle to make a profit in the early stages of listing, but Grouping has done it. At present, there are still a large number of suppliers queuing up for cooperation. Our development has been stable and healthy.”

It is understood that part of the new round of financing for Grouping will be used to develop new functional modules within the APP and emerging regional markets. If you are interested in becoming our partner or would like to know more about us, please check out the information below.

Company: Grouping

Contact Person: Madid Manansala

Email: eza.sebjt@gmail.com

Website: https://www.vgrouping.com

Telephone: +63 9954576539

City: Makati