Grouplove Return With ‘Deleter’, Their First New Song In Three Years

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 9, 2020

The last album we heard from Grouplove was 2016’s Big Mess (and its companion 2017 EP Little Mess), and now the indie-rock outfit have marked their return with new song ‘Deleter’.

Recorded in El Paso, Texas with producer Dave Sitek (of TV on the Radio), the energetic new cut channels the anxieties of modern life, and calls into questions the current institutional systems in place.

“All this time I thought you were a leader / It turns out you’re only a deleter,” sings the band’s Christian Zucconi and Hannah Hooper.

The song’s chaotic video was directed by Chris Blauvelt, and sees the band perform the song clad in some very snazzy jumpsuits before getting soaked in paint.

The new single is set to be released on the band’s as-yet-unannounced fourth studio album. It’s slated for a release sometime later this year, but details are relatively scant otherwise.

Watch the video for ‘Deleter’ below.