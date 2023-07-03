Groups ask NEA to take action vs Negros Occ power deal

MANILA, Philippines — Several groups have asked the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to stop the joint venture agreement (JVA) between a private company and a Negros Occidental electric cooperative, claiming that the partnership was done without consulting stakeholders and without authority.

In a joint statement on Monday, several groups said they accompanied lawyer Luke Espiritu — counsel of Laban ng mga Mamamayan sa Monopolyo at Pribatisasyon (LAMP) — to file resolutions before NEA which would effectively block the JVA between Central Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Ceneco) and Primeelectric Holdings, Inc. (Primeelectric).

The groups outlined the contents of the resolution into three requests:

The removal of all current Ceneco Board of Directors due to betrayal of duties

The creation of an Interim Board of Directors

The junking of the JVA and its plebiscites

The groups — including Freedom from Debt Coalition, Partido Manggagawa, Philippine Movement for Climate Justice, Piglas, Oriang, Philippine Movement for Climate Justice, Sanlakas, and Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino — contest that the Ceneco Board of Directors had no authority to enter into the JVA since they were ousted by the Member-Consumer-Owners (MCO) Federation through a unanimous vote.

“The JVA plebiscites have moved forward since the CENECO takeover last June 23, as the now-defunct BOD have continued to act without legitimate authority, blatantly dismissing the unanimous decision of its MCOs, and acting as if they’re still in charge,” Konsyumer Negros convener Grid Alila said.

“This just shows that they have no respect for the concerns of their MCOs, and are already treating the cooperative as a private entity where only their interests and decisions matter,” he added.

Last June 5, Ceneco signed the JVA with Primeelectric in a bid to improve services and the delivery of electricity in Central Negros. The JVA was signed by Ceneco president Jojit Yap and Primelectric Holdings Inc. (PHI) president and chief executive officer Roel Castro.

Currently, Ceneco’s franchise area covers Bacolod, Silay, Talisay, and Bago cities along with the towns of Salvador Benedicto and Murcia in Negros Occidental.

However, the JVA would still need ratification from the member-consumers, since Ceneco is an electric cooperative. Groups against the tie-up between Ceneco and Primeelectric have sought for a temporary restraining order against the JVA, but a Bacolod court recently thumbed this down.

Groups fear that the JVA would lead to the commercialization of Ceneco, and eventually push electric prices upwards. However, even government officials like Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said he would not oppose Ceneco’s JVA if power rates would go down, and services would improve.

But for workers within the cooperative, they fear that they may be laid off once the JVA takes effect.

Espiritu meanwhile lauded the groups, particularly the MCO, for stepping up against possible privatization efforts.

“This brave step by MCOs in Negros Occidental is a testament of what can be possible when people step up to take back the power from those with selfish interests,” Espiritu said.

“Electric cooperatives in the country will try to disempower consumers through privatization sooner rather than later, but it will never be without resistance,” he added.

INQUIRER.net has sought the side of Ceneco regarding the resolution, but the cooperative has not yet responded as of posting time.

