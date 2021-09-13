Groups see typhoons affecting fish stocks

Fish supply from Taal Lake decreased by 20 percent following the onslaught of typhoons “Jolina” and “Kiko” but industry stakeholders assured Filipino consumers of sufficient fish supply.

As a result, farmgate prices of tilapia and bangus (milkfish) have declined.

“Let’s say prior to ‘Jolina,’ fish supply in Taal was reduced to 80 percent and we are ready to supply it,” Mario Balazon, director of the Taal Lake Aquaculture Alliance Inc. (TLAAI), said in Filipino in a virtual briefing held Monday.

Prior to that, fish producers are able to harvest more than 200,000 tons of fish a day from the lake. Of which, 90 percent is tilapia and the remaining 10 percent is bangus.

Based on their assessment, the recent typhoons damaged over 1,000 fish cages but does not mean the fish are gone. Balazon said they are in the process of putting the fish back to their cages.

“I think the supply of tilapia will normalize around one to two months after “Jolina” hit the country,” he added in Filipino.

Philippine Tilapia Stakeholders Association President Jon Juico said aquaculture bolstered ensured stable supply amid the typhoons.



Juico said that farmgate prices of tilapia have declined to P70 per kilogram.

“Our farmgate price is now at P70 per kilogram. Considering the recent typhoons, there should be a spike in prices but the demand for tilapia is low,” Juico said partly in Filipino.

The ideal farmgate price of tilapia should be between P80 and P85 per kilogram, he added.

Meanwhile, industry stakeholders are appealing to the public to patronize local fish products such as bangus and tilapia.

“Bangus and tilapia are much more affordable than galunggong. Retail prices of these aquaculture species are more stable as tilapia currently retails in our wet markets at P120 and bangus at P160 while galunggong (round scad) sells at P240,” said Tugon Kabuhayan.