Groups seek firmer implementation of DICT policy to protect kids online

MANILA, Philippines — A consortium of child rights groups is appealing to the government to heighten the implementation of the Child Online Safeguarding Policy (COSP) under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to prevent children from being exploited online.

“The COSP is meant to provide protection to children who will access the Free Wi-Fi in communities because mechanisms and standards such as blacklisting and warnings in the captive portals are to be standardized and easily accessible,” read the statement from Safer Kids Philippines.

“So that children and their parents will be informed of the risks when navigating cyberspace and how to report when online harm is experienced,” it added.

The COSP was put up in compliance with the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act, which requires the DICT to develop standards and mechanisms for protecting children online.

As child rights groups observe Safer Internet Day in the country, Safer Kids Philippines underscored the importance of awareness of online sexual exploitation of children.

Citing the Philippine Kids Online Survey, Safer Kids PH said 90% of Filipino children have access to the internet whenever they and 59% connect to the internet “without supervision.”

Safer Kids Philippines consists of the Australian Embassy, Save the Children, The Asia Foundation and UNICEF.

