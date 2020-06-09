Grundfos supports over 1K orphans, frontliners in PH

Grundfos representatives at the SOS Children’s Villages

AMID this pandemic, the Grundfos Foundation responded to the needs of eight SOS Children’s Villages around the Philippines by donating food, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment that will last orphaned children and childcare frontline workers for a month.

SOS Children’s Villages is home to 957 children and 145 childcare frontline workers, who are located across Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila; Calbayog City, Samar; Cebu City, Cebu; Davao City, Davao del Sur; Lipa City, Batangas; Tacloban City, Leyte; Zarraga, Iloilo; and Mariveles, Bataan.

Funding of P2 million went directly to these eight villages.

Commenting on the grant, Grundfos Foundation Executive Director Kim Nøhr Skibsted said, “The Foundation will be working closely with the Grundfos Philippines team and SOS Children’s Villages to distribute these supplies in a timely manner.”

“It is a proud moment for us at Grundfos Philippines, knowing that our Foundation cares about the welfare of our local communities,” said Jonathan Breton, general manager of Grundfos Philippines.

“This donation from Grundfos Foundation is a welcome relief from the shortages we [have been] experiencing and will help us adjust to the ‘new normal,’” says SOS Children’s Villages President Ma. Angeles Guanzon-Lapeña.

The Grundfos Foundation is also funding various initiatives across the world to fight the spread of Covid-19 and help local communities on ground during this pandemic.