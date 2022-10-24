Grunge Icons Mudhoney Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Pioneering grunge rockers Mudhoney have announced their return to Australian shores. An extensive 14-date tour of the country, it will be the band’s first visit to Australia since 2014 when they performed as part of the final Big Day Out lineup.

Announced today, the upcoming tour will see Mudhoney performing throughout April and May of 2023, playing headline dates across Queensland, New South Wales, the ACT, Victoria, South Australia, and Western Australia. Alongside their own shows, the group will also appear at a number of festivals, including Bedford’s Gumball Festival and Melbourne’s Cherry Rock.

Mudhoney – ‘Touch Me I’m Sick’

[embedded content]

First forming in 1988 following the dissolution of Green River, Mudhoney have long been cited as the founding fathers of grunge. Heavily influenced by Australia’s The Scientists, the band were long hailed as underground heroes, with wider mainstream success having escaped them across their 34-career.

Mudhoney have continued to tour and record frequently, last last releasing a new album by way of Digital Garbage in 2018. Tickets to their upcoming tour are on sale now.

Mudhoney – Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 14th April, 2023 – The Cooly, Coolangatta, QLD

Saturday, 15th April, 2023 – The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW

Sunday, 16th April, 2023 – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 20th April, 2023 – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 21st April, 2023 – Gumball Festival, Bedford, NSW

Saturday, 22nd April, 2023 – UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

Sunday, 23rd April, 2023 – Kambri at ANU, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, 27th April, 2023 – Corner, Hotel Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 28th April, 2023 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Saturday, 29th April, 2023 – Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Sunday, 30th April, 2023 – Cherry Rock, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, 4th May, 2023 – The Rosemount, Perth, WA

Friday, 5th May, 2023 – The River, Margaret River, WA

Tickets on sale now.

