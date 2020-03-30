GSIS: Members, pensioners can now apply for loans online

MANILA,Philippines -The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) advised members and pensioners to apply for loans online should they need extra cash during the Luzon-wide, month-long enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The online applications on the GSIS website will cover three loans: consolidated loan (conso-loan), pension loan, and policy loan, GSIS President and General Manager Rolando L. Macasaet said in a statement over the weekend.

“I will be making an announcement regarding the emergency loan at a later date, perhaps in early April,” Macasaet added, referring to the P20,000 loan that the GSIS usually offers during a state of calamity.

FEATURED STORIES

To apply for a loan online, borrowers must download and fill out the application form found on https://www.gsis.gov.ph/downloadable-forms/.

Accomplished application forms should be e-mailed to addresses assigned by the GSIS per area.

Also required for submission are the following: electronic copy of GSIS temporary or UMID card; valid ID with picture and signature; and photo of borrower while holding the duly accomplished application form.

“The GSIS is exerting all efforts to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to our members and pensioners. This online loan application process is just one of the proactive measures we are taking to serve the urgent financial needs of our members and pensioners during this time of crisis,” Macasaet said.

Last week, Macasaet said GSIS pensioners’ benefits will be released before April 8, while premium remittances as well as loan and rental payments due in March can be settled without penalties until May 10.

GSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ