GSX Techedu Announces Dial-in Details for Conference Call on April 9, 2020

BEIJING, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) (“GSX” or the “Company”), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced the dial-in details for the conference call to address recent market concerns on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

GSX Techedu’s management will deliver prepared remarks and take questions. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

International: 1-412-317-6061 US: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963976 Mainland China: 4001-206115 Passcode: 7786225

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through April 16, 2020. The dial-in details are:

International: 1-412-317-0088 US: 1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10142302

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://gsx.investorroom.com/.

About GSX

GSX is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. GSX offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company’s business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

