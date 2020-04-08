GSX Techedu to Hold a Conference Call on April 9, 2020

BEIJING, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) (“GSX” or the “Company”), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, announced that it will hold a conference call to address recent market concerns on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

GSX Techedu’s management will deliver prepared remarks and take questions. Dial-in details will be released via press release shortly.

About GSX

GSX is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. GSX offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company’s business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

