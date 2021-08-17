GT Capital H1 profit up 43% to P6.7B

The six-month profit of GT Capital Holdings Inc. surged to P6.7 billion from P2.7 billion year-on-year, while its core net income added 83 percent to P5.8 billion from P3.2 billion last year.

In a filing on Tuesday, GT Capital said its first-half growth was driven by the increased incomes of Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company and Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), as well as the better real estate sales of Federal Land Inc. and higher income contribution of its associate Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

Listed Metrobank posted a 28-percent higher net income of P11.7 billion in the first half of the year.

TMP’s profit for the semester was up to P3.5 billion from P1 billion last year, while its revenues improved by 70 percent to P63.7 billion from P37.5 billion year-on-year.

The firm’s retail vehicle sales jumped by 79 percent to 63,758 units in January to June from 35,648 units in the same period last year.

GT Capital said TMP ended the period with a 45.6 percent overall market share.

GT Capital’s property subsidiary, Federal Land, netted P587 million from P171 million last year amid increased project bookings and continued construction activity.



The company’s revenues also climbed to P5.1 billion from P4.2 billion year-on-year.

The improved traffic on its toll roads and higher volume of sold electricity increased Metro Pacific’s first half core net income by 13 percent to P6 billion from P5.3 billion year-on-year.

The consolidated earnings of AXA Philippines, on the other hand, inched down to P1.4 billion from P1.5 billion last year.

Its consolidated life and general insurance gross premiums rose by 33 percent to P22.1 billion in the first half from P16.7 billion, as its life segment posted a 43-percent year-on-year growth.

“GT Capital delivered strong results in the first half of 2021, which are approximately 80 percent of 2019 pre-Covid levels. Amid challenging conditions, the group’s first half performance demonstrates our inherent capacity to bounce back from the historic low levels of the past year, and in certain sectors, even optimize competitive strengths by gaining market share,” GT Capital President Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista said in the filing.

“Furthermore, the group’s financial strength and liquidity reserves give us confidence that our component companies will stay resilient. We remain focused on the faster vaccination of our Group employees, agency force, and their dependents, complementing access to vaccines from LGU sites with our own direct orders,” Bautista continued.

Shares of GT Capital ended flat at P530 each on Tuesday.