Guangdong litchi woos Singaporean consumers

GUANGZHOU, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A report from GDToday:



Fresh litchi sent from Guangdong[Photo provided by GDToday]

On June 29, a Guangdong litchi promotion event kicked off at Scarlett Supermarket, the largest Chinese supermarket brand in Singapore.

Representatives from China Singapore Chamber of Commerce, leading litchi export enterprises from Guangdong, export bases and Singaporean supermarkets were invited to taste fresh Guangdong litchi. They also discussed opportunities for Guangdong litchi to gain a higher market share in Singapore and other RCEP member countries, thus satisfying local consumers’ demands for healthy and fresh fruits.

Three different litchi varieties served at the event, including Jianggang Hongnuo, Nuomici and Liuxi Guiwei, were offered by Guangzhou Conghua Hualong Fruit and Vegetable Company, a leading agricultural enterprise in Guangdong. After being picked at the company’s litchi orchard, the litchi was delivered to Singapore by air within 24 hours.

“Our litchi can arrive in Singapore’s markets within a day and in Europe within three days,” said Alvin Ye, the representative of Guangzhou Conghua Hualong Fruit and Vegetable Company. “We are also working on litchi fresh-keeping technology, making sure that they can keep fresh for a long time at a specific temperature, so as to further meet overseas consumers’ demands.”

“This event is conducive to pushing forward the agricultural cooperation between Guangdong and Singapore, allowing Singaporean locals to taste fresh litchi from Guangdong,” said Dorothy Seet, the immediate past chairperson of SingCham China and the chairperson of SingCham Alumni. She also stressed the expectation that more Guangdong litchi will hit Singapore’s shelves in the future under RCEP.

“It is my first time tasting such fresh litchi from Guangdong. Big in size, it is very sweet and crispy,” said Casey Woo, CEO of Sheng Yeh International Trading Pte. Ltd. in Singapore.

Fresh litchi also served as an ingredient of the dishes for the event, including roasted goose with litchi, steamed plaice with litchi, as well as snacks and beverages including dried litchi, litchi cake and litchi wine.

By virtue of this promotion event, Guangdong litchi is expected to enter 19 chain stores of Scarlett Supermarket in Singapore, as initial cooperation intention has been achieved between suppliers from Guangdong and purchasers from Singapore.

Moreover, brochures featuring litchi export enterprises from Guangdong were also provided at the event, so guests could contact the companies for further cooperation.