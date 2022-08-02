Guests Announced For Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Australian Tour

Billie Eilish has detailed the special guests set to accompany her during her upcoming ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour. The tour is set to kick off in Auckland on 8th September, before crossing the Tasman for multiple headline dates in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth.

The upcoming shows will serve as Billie Eilish’s first visit to Australia since 2019, when she toured the country as part of the Groovin The Moo lineup. Since her last visit, Eilish has become one of the world’s biggest musical icons, winning an impressive seven Grammy Awards in just two years.

Billie Eilish – ‘TV’

[embedded content]

Now, Billie Eilish’s upcoming Australian tour will see her joined by both Dora Jar and Sampa The Great, with each artist performing at different shows during the trek. While Dora Jar will perform at all New Zealand dates, she will also perform at the first two Sydney dates, the final Melbourne date, and the first two Melbourne shows. Sampa The Great will perform at all other shows.

In addition to the announcement of these special guests, a number of extra tickets have also been released for all previously sold-out shows. These tickets are on sale now, with full details regarding tour dates and special guests available below.

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever, Australian Tour 2022

Tuesday, 13th September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW*

Wednesday, 14th September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW*

Thursday, 15th September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW#

Saturday, 17th September – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD#

Sunday, 18th September – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD#

Monday, 19th September – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD*

Thursday, 22nd September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC*

Friday, 23rd September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC*

Saturday, 24th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC#

Monday, 26th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC#

Thursday, 29th September – RAC Arena, Perth, WA#

Friday, 30th September – RAC Arena, Perth, WA#

With special guests Dora Jar* and Sampa The Great#.

Tickets to all shows on sale now.

