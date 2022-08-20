This is the Guidance Counselor Board Exam Result August 2022 list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Guidance Counselor Licensure Exam (GCLE) on August 17-18, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Cagayan de Oro, and Cebu.

PRC Board of Guidance Counseling Chairman Dr. Luzviminda S. Guzman and members Dr. Elena V. Morada and Dr. Carmelita P. Pabiton administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

LIST OF PASSERS

TOP 10 PASSERS

TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS

MAIN PAGE

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Counseling Theories, Tools and Techniques (35%)

Career Guidance (10%)

Foundations of Guidance (Philosophical, Psychological and Sociological) 10%

Group Process (20%)

Psychological Testing (15%)

Organization, Administration and Supervision of Guidance Services and Program Development (10%)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Guidance Counselor Board Exam Result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring guidance counselors can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.