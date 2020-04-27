Guidelines of general community quarantine or ‘new normal’ being finalized — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Guidelines on the general community quarantine (GCQ), including whether or not barbershops and salons would be allowed to operate, are already being finalized, Malacañang said Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases are already discussing the GCQ or the “new normal” to be implemented in several low-risk areas starting May 1.

“Nagpupulong po ngayon ang IATF, nagsimula po ang pagpupulong nila alas onse at ito nga po ang kanilang isasapinal, kung ano po yung guidelines sa GCQ,” Roque said in an online press conference.

(The IATF is meeting right now, they started at 11 am earlier, and they are finalizing the guidelines of the GCQ.)

“Bagamat ang Metro Manila at ilan pang mga lugar gaya ng Cebu at Davao ay mananatili sa ECQ [enhanced community quarantine], importante rin na malaman ng lahat kung ano ang GCQ kasi ito na po ‘yung new normal,” he added.

(Although Metro Manila and other areas like Cebu and Davao remain under ECQ, it is important to know what GCQ is since this is the new normal.)

The Philippine government has extended the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and several “high-risk” provinces until May 15 to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Other areas that are not included in the lockdown extension will be placed under a general community quarantine starting May 1 where some restrictions will be relaxed.

“The guidelines will be approved today. And we will discuss it tomorrow,” Roque added.

The IATF is also discussing whether or not barbershops and salons would be allowed to operate in areas under GCQ, Roque said.

“Yan po ay dinidiscuss. Kasi ang problema po dyan sa mga salons, barbero, imposible po ang social distancing dyan,” Roque said,

(That is being discussed. Because the problem when it comes to salons and barbershops is that social distancing is impossible.)

In areas under GCQ, some industries are allowed to operate which includes agriculture, food retails, telecommunications, etc. Partial operations of public transportations will also be allowed.

The list of provinces under ECQ and GCQ may be found here.

As of Sunday, there are 7,579 COVID-19 cases nationwide, with 501 fatalities and 862 recoveries.

