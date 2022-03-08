GuildFi Invests $880K for an Omega Constellation in God Game Apeiron to Revolutionize Play to EarnAP.jpg



MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 8 March 2022 – GuildFi makes a statement of intent with their biggest ever project investment, committing $880,000 into Apeiron, the world’s first play-and-earn godgame built with NFTs. GuildFi invested the funds in an Omega Class Major Constellation NFT pack in Apeiron, which involves a multitude of in-game assets, including playable Planet NFTs, customized GuildFi NFTs, Star (Land) NFTs and Tokens. The GuildFi Constellation is made up of 13 Star (Land) NFTs and will be one of the largest constellations in the Apeiron game.

Apeiron is the world’s first NFT-based play-and-earn god game. Apeiron’s players will take on the role of Godlings, newborn gods with the capacity to manipulate the elements to cast miracles such as rain and fire to assist chubby denizens- the Doods – in resolving daily problems and forming their own society. Planets, Stars, and Relics are all ways for players to acquire NFTs, and planets can be “bred” together to create new and unique planet NFTs. Apeiron seeks to revolutionize the deflationary nature of P2E economies by combining deep game mechanics with a novel Tri-Token driven economy.

Frank Cheng, Foonie Magus CEO, said this about the partnership: “The core of Apeiron was always meant to focus on gameplay and stories from the start, so it felt a little lonely when everyone was so focused on the Earn element of blockchain games as opposed to the Play element. Then I met Guildfi, and as I talked with their versatile and dynamic team, who are all passionate gamers themselves, their fervor and passion for Apeiron’s gameplay was energizing! And I even presented my idea of Play-and-Earn to them: little did I know, they reached the same conclusion as well, totally independently. When founders’ dreams combine, you know you’ve found the best partner you could look for. And that gave us the courage to officially champion the play-and-earn discourse early amidst the dawn of the Metaverse.”

GuildFi is a Web3 ecosystem of games, NFTs, and communities that aims to maximize the advantages of participants while also enabling interoperability across the metaverse. GuildFi helps players overcome their discovery and access issues while also improving their performance and maximizing their rewards.

Kit, Co-founder and Head of Business Development at Guildfi, believes that Apeiron can be the herald for play-and-earn games on the blockchain: “Our excitement and faith in Apeiron’s vision, team and gameplay is reflected in the investment we have made in the game. With Apeiron, GuildFi has made its largest investment yet. While this may show a steady growth of GuildFi’s game and metaverse investments, we believe it reflects more on the potential that Apeiron game has. Apeiron is proof of concept that blockchain games aren’t just about earning – they’re about having fun as well. It’s the type of game that we ourselves want to play! All of us here are excited to be able to dive into the godiverse.”

The world stands on the edge of a P2E revolution, but these two – developer and gamers together – are the vanguard of an even greater paradigm: play-and-earn. The 1st Apeiron Planet NFT Presale is scheduled at the end of Q1 2022, with the game planned to launch late 2022.