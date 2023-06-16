Guimaras mangoes with GI tag will pave way for more PH exports – Angara

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Bill 1868 — or the proposed Protected Geographical Indications Act — will open more opportunities for high-quality Philippine products to be exported and thus get exported in the international market, Sen. Sonny Angara, who authored the bill, said in a statement on Friday.

But even before the bill gets signed into law, Angara was already optimistic about its prospects as the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has already approved the registration of Guimaras mangoes as a geographical indication product.

The application was filed by the Guimaras Mango Growers and Producers Development Cooperative (GMGPDC).

The approval of the GI registration, the IPOPHL noted, put the spotlight on Guimaras mangoes as having been produced under the highest standards used in planting, harvesting, handling, packing, and storage.

“Guimaras mangoes have long been well known among Filipinos as being one of the sweetest in the country and having the quality that can pass the standards and requirements of importing countries. With the grant of first-ever GI, farmers of Guimaras mangoes will be the ones to benefit from an increase in demand and higher profits,” Angara said.

Citing reports, Angara said the GMGPDC had already received offers to export Guimara mangoes to the Czech Republic, Dubai, and South Korea after making its first export to Switzerland of an initial 2 metric tons in 2022.

A GI product is certified as having originated from a specific area that has gained a reputation for using high standards in making that particular product.

“With a GI, producers will be able to have a powerful marketing tool at their disposal and also demand a premium for their products. This is very much in the spirit of our Tatak Pinoy or Proudly Pinoy advocacy which strives to level up the quality of the goods and services our country produces so that they can access broader markets and generate more quality jobs for our people,” Angara said.

Bill offers more protection

His Senate bill, Angara said, would impose appropriate penalties for infringement — a concern of GI firms in other jurisdictions such as the European Union.

Angara noted that even producers who are non-GI holders that have established identities and standards for their products have encountered similar issues on infringement wherein some substandard products are being falsely claimed to have come from a particular area.

Under Angara’s bill, the unwilful use of registered GIs without the consent or authorization from the registrant is considered an infringement and offense against the economic interest of the state.

On top of possible civil and administrative sanctions provided for under the law, infringement of a GI also carries a criminal penalty of imprisonment from two to five years and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P1 million.

The registration of GIs is done through the Bureau of Trademarks of the IPOPHL.

“We encourage our eligible local producers to work towards securing a GI, not only to improve your revenues but also to showcase the best that the country has to offer to the world,” Angara said.

A public hearing has already been held for SBN 1868 by the Sub-Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship chaired by Angara.

Co-authored by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, SBN 1868 is now with the technical working group in preparation for its sponsorship in the second regular session of Congress.

