Guitarist Jeff Beck Has Died at the Age of 78

Guitarist Jeff Beck – who rose to prominence with the Yardbirds in the 1960s and had success across his nearly six-decade-long career as a solo artist and bandleader of the Jeff Beck Group – has died at the age of 78.

Beck’s death was confirmed in a statement “with deep and profound sadness” on behalf of his family shared earlier today, in which they disclosed that he “peacefully passed away yesterday” after contracting bacterial meningitis. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the statement concluded.

Considered one of the most influential guitarists of all time, Beck won eight Grammy Awards throughout his career and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice – in 1992 as a member of the Yardbirds and in 2009 as a solo artist.

Born in 1944, Beck was drawn to music and played guitar in his youth. After playing in multiple bands while attending Wimbledon College of Art, he was recruited by the Yardbirds in 1965 following the departure of Eric Clapton. Though he was only a member for 20 months, the band had many of their biggest hits during his brief time in the group.

He played on three of the band’s albums – 1965’s For Your Love and Having a Rave Up and 1966’s Roger the Engineer, the only album that Beck features on all tracks – before tensions between Beck and the rest of the band caused him to part ways with the group.

Beck’s debut solo album Truth arrived in 1968, with the guitarist blending elements of blues and hard rock. Beck-Ola arrived in June of 1969, but in September, Beck fractured his skull in a car accident, putting his career on hold. In the early 1970s, having regained his health, he released a slew of albums – 1971’s Rough and Ready, 1972’s Jeff Beck Group, 1975’s Blow by Blow and 1976’s Wired.

It was during this time that Beck began venturing into jazz fusion, a sonic shift that would shape the remainder of his output, which was sporadic over the ensuing decades. Later albums included the Nile Rodgers-produced Flash in 1985, 1989’s Grammy-winning Jeff Beck’s Guitar Shop and 1999’s electronic-influenced Who Else!

Over the years, Beck collaborated with a wide range of other artists, appearing as a guest on many recordings. Those have included albums by the likes of Mick Jagger, Kate Bush, Diana Ross, Queen‘s Brian May, Morrissey, Ozzy Osbourne and many others.

Beck’s most recent album was last year’s 18, a collaborative album with Johnny Depp. The album contained two originals by Depp along with covers of songs by The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, The Velvet Underground, Janis Ian, Killing Joke and more.