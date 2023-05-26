Guizhou uses big data tech to develop smart healthcare

GUIYANG, China, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Huanqiu.com:

“It always took me over half a day to take my child to go to the county and see a doctor for a minor illness several years ago. Now we can get remote diagnosis and treatment services from the higher-level hospital when we stay at the township health center. This is very convenient!” A villager of Guiding County, Guizhou Province, is grinning from ear to ear when he talks about the new experience of easily seeing a doctor near his home.

As the villager mentioned, it was difficult to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of diagnosis and treatment in a rural health center in some remote areas of Guiding County due to the lack of adequate medical resources. However, Guiding County has comprehensively promoted the construction of “Internet + health care”, by vigorously developing medical services such as remote ECG, remote imaging, remote inspection, so that rural patients can get the medical services of hospitals above the county level in township health centers.

According to the data provided by Guiding County, from January to August 2022, remote imaging diagnosis was initiated by grassroots medical institutions for 7,889 cases on the remote imaging platform of the medical community, and remote ECG diagnosis for 580 cases on the remote ECG platform of the medical community. Today, the first diagnosis rate at the local grassroots level remains above 50.56%, and the diagnosis rate within the county reaches 91.78%, realizing the access to high-quality resources at the grassroots level.

Not only more and more rural residents get convenient medical services, but also urban residents have personally experienced the convenience of smart hospitals in Guizhou. “Patients don’t need to bring their medical insurance card or queue up at the counter. They can complete the medical insurance settlement by just logging in the system with their mobile phones.” a responsible person of Guizhou Provincial People’s Hospital told the reporter.



Urban residents can pay for medical services on WeChat official account. (Source Huanqiu.com)

Since the launch of the medical insurance mobile payment on the WeChat public account in October 2022, patients with Guiyang medical insurance can complete medical insurance settlement in real time through mobile phones anywhere. For patients, it solves the problem of repeated traveling for registration and payment and thus greatly improves the service efficiency of medical insurance settlement to conduct medical insurance settlement with mobile phones and use “data transmission” to replace patients’ running.

In the opinion of Ge Bing, Deputy Director of Guiyang Bureau of Health, it can not only fully improve the technical ability and service level in the medical field, but also effectively break the time and space limitations of the traditional diagnosis and treatment mode to innovate and develop the big health industry by means of big data and comprehensively build a smart medical system, so that people can get medical treatment more conveniently. The deep integration of big data and the big health industry has made high-quality medical and health services near at hand.

In recent years, Guizhou has made full use of big data to gain insight into people’s livelihood needs, optimize people’s livelihood services, constantly strengthen the application of big data in the informatization construction of health services, and continuously promote the convergence, integration and sharing of medical and health data. It will explore new ways to demonstrate comprehensive and innovative health reform via the application of big data in the governance of the medical and health industry, medical clinical and scientific research, public health and other scenarios.

According to the Health Information Development Plan of Guizhou Province during “14th Five-Year Plan”, Guizhou will continue to promote the construction of the support platform for the west health and medical big data center, establish the provincial public health big data center, and build a smart public health system in the next step. It can be expected that with the continuous improvement of the smart medical system, more and more people will truly experience the universality and convenience brought by the application of big data in medical treatment and health care.