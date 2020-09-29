Gun attack in PMA: Air Force man killed, 2 others wounded

MANILA, Philippines—An airman was shot and killed and two others were wounded in a gun attack at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) on Tuesday (Sept. 29), police said.

The suspect, who has not been identified but had the rank airman second class, approached two staff sergeants in the barracks for enlisted men then opened fire with an M-16 rifle shortly before 5 p.m., according to a report of the regional police.

One of the targets of the attack engaged the gunman in a scuffle, wounding the assailant. Both were rushed to the PMA Station Hospital and transferred later to Baguio General Hospital.

The other target of the attack died on the spot, the police report said.

The PMA, in a statement, said an investigation was already underway.

“The PMA is committed to an impartial investigation in order to shed light on the said incident,” PMA spokesperson Maj. Cherryl Tindog said.

The identities of those involved were withheld pending the notification of their families.

Cadets were not near the scene of the shooting and had been safe in their barracks.

TSB

