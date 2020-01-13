Gun-for-hire suspect yields to N. Ecija cops

BONGABON, Nueva Ecija –– A suspected member of a gun-for-hire gang surrendered to authorities here on Sunday, police said.

Police Maj. Ador Depnag, the town’s police chief, said the suspect, who was identified as alias “Daga,” 46, a farmer from Barangay Mantile here, also turned over a homemade sniper rifle with seven live bullets.

The suspect belongs to the Peralta Group, which has been tagged in a series of extortion cases in the province, police said.

