Gunmen ambush, kill couple in Maguindanao Sur

COTABATO CITY — Police in Shariff Aguak town, Maguindanao del Sur have launched a manhunt against two men who shot dead a couple on Thursday night.

Major Haron Macabanding, police chief of Shariff Aguak, said two men, each aboard a motorbike, were the subjects of intensified police operation after they waylaid a couple on board a tricycle heading for home at 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Macabanding identified the fatalities as Nokoy Abdul, 54, and his wife Siaya Abdul, 49, both residents of Barangay Mother Labulabu, Shariff Aguak.

The couple were aboard a “payong-payong,” a tricycle driven by Nokoy when two men riding on separate motorbikes opened fire on them.

FEATURED STORIES

Both suffered gunshot wounds in the head and died on the spot.

Police found six empty shells of a yet-to-be-determined caliber of firearm.

On June 14, gunmen suspected to be under the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters ambushed a patrol car, killing two police officers and wounding four others along the highway in Barangay Poblacion, Shariff Aguak.

RELATED STORIES

BARMM police on full alert after ambush of cops in Maguindanao del Sur …

2 cops slain, 4 hurt in Maguindanao del Sur ambush – Inquirer.net

NIA employee survives Maguindanao del Sur ambush – Inquirer.net

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>