Guns N’ Roses Just Announced An Australian Stadium Tour For 2021

Guns N’ Roses have announced one of the first international stadium tours in Australia for 2021, with a lineup including classic-era members Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan set to perform a slew of arena dates in November next year.

Kicking off Saturday, 6th November at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast, the tour will then continue around the country making stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. It’ll mark the band’s first Australian dates since the 2017 leg of their Not in This Lifetime… world tour.

Promotors TEG Dainty say the tour will be held with a commitment to COVID-safe procedures, and that organisers will work closely with and comply with all public health authorities’ requirements.

“Announcing an international tour of this magnitude as we come out of the most challenging year in the history of live entertainment is truly gratifying. We’re all eager to return to business as usual and who better to lead the charge into international stadium touring than the mighty Guns N’ Roses,” commented promoter Paul Dainty.

“In 2021 Australians can look forward to the return of large-scale stadium events such as this and, let’s face it, Guns N’ Roses deliver every single time.”

See dates and details below. Tickets are on sale from next Thursday, 26th November, with a Telstra pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, 23rd November.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Guns N’ Roses Australian Tour November 2021

Saturday, 6th November

Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 9th November

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, 11th November

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday, 14th November

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 16th November

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, 24th November

Optus Stadium, Perth

Tickets: Ticketek