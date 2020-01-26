Gunsmith busted for illegal firearms, ammunition in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY – A gunsmith was arrested in an entrapment operation for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in Mandaon, Masbate Sunday afternoon, police said Monday.

Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, said Jerry Amistoso, 49, a resident of Barangay Dayao in the said town, was arrested at around 3:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confiscated from Amistoso were two .45 caliber pistols, a .9mm caliber pistol, six .38 caliber revolvers, a .30 caliber carbine rifle, a loaded, improvised M-16 rifle, an improvised 12 gauge shotgun and a magazine for a .45 caliber pistol loaded with three bullets and various ammunition, the report said.

Amistoso will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

FEATURED STORIES

GSG

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ