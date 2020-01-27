Gunsmith nabbed in Masbate; dozen of firearms seized

MANILA, Philippines — Police authorities arrested a gunsmith in an entrapment operation in Mandaon, Masbate on Sunday afternoon.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) nabbed Jerry Amistoso, 49, as he was selling a .45-caliber pistol to a police officer who acted as a poseur-buyer.

The operation was conducted on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m., in Barangay Dayao, Mandaon Masbate.

Also seized from the suspect were:

-One piece of magazine for caliber .45 pistol loaded with three pieces of live ammunition

-One P500 bill with boodle money used during the transaction

-One unit black cellular phone

-One unit of caliber .30 carbine rifle

-One unit of improvised M16 rifle with magazine assembly loaded with seven pieces of live ammunition

-One unit of improvised 12 gauge shotgun

-One unit caliber .45 pistol

-One (1) unit caliber 9mm

-Six units of caliber .38 revolvers

-Four pieces of bolt for 12 gauge shotgun for repair

-Two pieces of magazine for carbine rifle

-Four pieces of live ammunition for caliber .30 carbine rifle

-One piece of live ammunition for 12 gauge shotgun

-One piece of live ammunition for caliber .38 revolver

The suspect and the seized evidence were brought to the CIDG Masbate PFU Office for documentation.

Amitoso will face case for violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

