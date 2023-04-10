Gunung Raja Paksi (GRP) Inaugurates Solar Panel Installation As a Continuation of ESG Programlogo-full.png

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 10 April 2023 – PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk (GRP), a member of the Gunung Steel Group and one of the largest private steelmakers in Indonesia continues to develop its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) program. Following the ESG strategy, the company is expanding on the core pillar of Energy Transition and Low Carbon Solution, with the inauguration of its PV-Module Solar Panels as one of its new renewable energy sources. The inauguration of the solar panel, is intended to support the company’s operational activities in West Cikarang.

Present at the event were Tony Taniwan, Member of the Executive Committee at GRP and Abednedju Giovano Warani Sangkaeng (Argo), President Director at GRP. Also present were UP3 PLN Cikarang Manager Zamzami, as well as the Total Energies team, who is responsible for the design and selection of a trusted EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) partner for construction implementation.

“The solar panel’s installation is part of GRP’s commitment to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and is a part of the ESG program which we launched in 2022,” said Abednedju Giovano Warani Sangkaeng, President Director at GRP.

According to Argo, there are a number of benefits that GRP can achieve by installing the solar panels. These include the potential reduction of annual carbon dioxide emissions as part of the ESG program and cost savings due to the relatively lower power requirements of the solar panels.

“This is a sustainable and long-term benefit. Because in the future, this effort will increase the competitiveness of our products and we would be able to achieve green energy,” he continued.

The solar panels installed in phase 1 in the Forming Service Center (FSC) area have total system capacity of 900 kWp (kilowatt peak) and are capable of producing 1,239,068 kWh of electricity per year. This is equivalent to a reduction of 991.25 tons of CO2 emissions per Megawatt hour per year towards cleaner and more sustainable energy utilization. Going forward, GRP will install more solar panels with a total target capacity of 33,000 kwp (kilowatt peak) on the roof of the GRP factory, and it is planned to be completed in 2025.

With regards to operation and maintenance, the rooftop solar power plant is equipped with several sensors to monitor temperature, wind speed and ambient temperature. In addition, the system will employ remote monitoring that can provide performance analysis and carbon footprint data.

All power that will be generated are going to be channelled and used to support production activities. The utilization of solar panels is planned to be one of the company’s renewable energy sources in the future.

By implementing solar panels supported by advanced and modern technology, GRP contributes to reducing Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and help fight the threat of climate change, which is in line with the implementation of the Green Energy culture within the company.

