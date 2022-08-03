Gurrumul To Be Inducted Into the NIMAs Hall Of Fame

The life and legacy of the great Gurrumul (Dr G. Yunupingu) will be remembered this week, with the late Indigenous artist set to be inducted into the NIMA Hall Of Fame. The induction will take place on Saturday, 6th August during the National Indigenous Music Awards.

Gurrumul’s induction will be supported by a special performance from fellow Saltwater Band founder Manuel Dhurrkay. Gurrumul joins previous NIMA Hall of Fame inductees such as his former band Yothu Yindi, Kev Carmody, Warumpi Band, and the recently-departed Archie Roach.

Gurrumul – ‘Djarimirri (Child Of The Rainbow)’

[embedded content]

Born in Echo Island in 1971, the globally-recognised Yolŋu musician passed away in 2017 at the age of 46. While his debut solo album, Gurrumul, received critical acclaim across the board, the posthumous release, Djarimirri (Child Of The Rainbow), was his first chart-topping release and took out the 2018 Australian Music Prize.

Hosted by Steven Oliver and held at the Darwin Amphitheatre, the upcoming edition of the National Indigenous Music Awards will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Archie Roach, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 66. The awards will also welcome Noongar woman and triple j Unearthed winner Bumpy to the stage, as well as Thelma Plum, King Stingray, Emma Donovan & the Putbacks, Birdz & Fred Leone, and more.

