Guts Touring Announces 2022 Lineup And Dates

Guts Touring is back for another year, announcing the lineup and dates for its 2022 edition. Launching in August, 36 shows will take place across the Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria, and Tasmania, cementing its place as one of the country’s largest regional tours.

Featuring 19 bands performing at selected dates, the upcoming trek will feature sets from the likes of Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Birdz, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Children Collide, Horrorshow, and Bad//Dreems. All told, Guts will traverse more than 7,000km, holding 20 regional workshops along the way, too.

Guts Touring first launched as ‘Up The Guts’ back in 2016

[embedded content]

Launched in 2016 by The Pretty Littles’ Jack ‘Parso’ Parsons and James ‘Roadtrain’ Clarke, Guts originally launched as the ‘Up The Guts’ tour, a regional and remote live music and workshop series designed to take local music to areas it usually wouldn’t reach. Inspired by the Warumpi Band and Midnight Oil’s iconic 1986 ‘Black Fella/White Fella’ tour through Central Australia, Guts operated under the notion of ensuring that the Aussie pub-rock scene maintains its globally-recognised reputation.

Fast-forward a few years, and Guts has evolved into something its creators likely could not have imagined. This year will also see the likes of Black Rock Band, Pist Idiots, Press Club, Rat!Hammock, Body Type, The Grogans, and The Pretty Littles performing regional shows.

Meanwhile, Guts will also complement its proceedings with a number of workshops, designed to bring students and artists in regional and remote communities together to co-create music and discuss the industry’s career pathways.

Guts Touring 2022

Northern Territory

Bad // Dreems

Black Rock Band

15th August – Jabiru, NT

16th August – Maningrida, NT

17th August – Ramingining, NT

18th August – Gunbalanya, NT

19th August – Darwin, NT

20th August – Katherine, NT

21st August – Daly Waters, NT

22nd August – Jilkminggan, NT

23rd August – Ngukurr, NT

24th August – Numbulwar, NT

26th – 28th August – Kalkarindji, NT

South Australia

Weekend 1

Pist Idiots

Press Club

Mum Friends

15th September – Norton Summit, SA

16th September – Mannum, SA

17th September – Goolwa, SA

18th September – Kangaroo Island, SA

Weekend 2

Pist Idiots

Press Club

Placement

22nd September – Port Pirie, SA

23rd September – Whyalla, SA

24th September – Port Lincoln, SA

25th September – Port Augusta, SA

Victoria

Weekend 1

Horrorshow

Birdz

Lady Lash

13th October – Bendigo, VIC

14th October – Shepparton, VIC

15th October – Wandiligong, VIC

16th October – Towong, VIC

Weekend 2

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Rat!Hammock

The Slingers

20th October – Macedon, VIC

21st October – Bannockburn, VIC

22nd October – Point Lonsdale, VIC

23rd October – Warrnambool, VIC

Weekend 3

Children Collide

Body Type

27th October – Tarwin Lower, VIC

28th October – Traralgon, VIC

29th October – Marlo, VIC

30th October – Rye, VIC

Tasmania

Weekend 1

The Grogans

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

Denni

17th November – Hobart, TAS

18th November – Huonville, TAS

19th November – Cygnet, TAS

Weekend 2

The Grogans

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

The Pretty Littles

24th November – Launceston, TAS

25th November – Queenstown, TAS

26th November – Forth, TAS

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

New Initiative Set to Revitalise Touring in Victoria’s Regional Areas

We Got Children Collide To Interview Each Other & Here’s What Happened

Icehouse Announce 2022 ‘Great Southern Land’ Concert Series