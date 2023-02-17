Guttermouth Announce ‘Musical Monkey’ 25th Anniversary Australian Tour

Guttermouth are gearing up to return down under in honour of their iconic Musical Monkey LP turning 25 (or so).
The American satirical skate-punk act will bring their aptly titled 25 Years (Or So) of Musical Monkey tour to our shores this May, visiting fans in Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Newcastle, Canberra and Sydney.
Guttermouth – ‘Lucky The Donkey’
The band will be performing their seminal LP in full, complete with ‘Lucky The Donkey’ ,’Do the Hustle’ and ‘What’s the Deal’, as well as a stack of their other hits.
“Nacho Cheese & Anarchy, boy that sure sounds good to me!” lead singer Mark Adkins said in a press statement about the band’s Aussie tour plans.
You can catch all the dates and details below.
Guttermouth – ‘Musical Monkey’ 25th Anniversary Tour Dates
Tickets on sale now here
Tuesday, 23rd May – Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday, 24th May – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, 25th May – Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast, QLD
Friday, 26th May – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
Saturday, 27th May – The Basement, Canberra, ACT
Sunday, 28th May – Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW
