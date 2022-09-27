GUUD runs fundraising carnival in partnership with MINDS to celebrate the company’s 2nd year anniversary

Fundraising carnival is the first-of-its-kind, engaging MINDS members with their corporate donors and their families, raising awareness for persons with intellectual disabilities

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-headquartered trade technology company GUUD Pte Ltd (“GUUD”), partnered with MINDS (Movement of the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore) to run a fundraising carnival at their Woodlands Gardens School as part of its 2nd anniversary celebrations on 24th September 2022.

The first of its kind, the fundraising carnival was meant to raise awareness of Persons with Intellectual Disability (PWIDs) and to aid their inclusion into the community, and GUUD’s staff members, their families and partner corporates and their families were encouraged to join in the special day.

GUUD was also honoured to have Ms Mariam Jaafar, MP of Sembawang GRC as our Guest-of-Honour to interact with our staff volunteers and MINDS beneficiaries who were present at the carnival.

MINDS CEO, Mr Kelvin Koh shared, “On behalf of the MINDS family, congratulations to GUUD on their 2nd Anniversary. MINDS is blessed and grateful for the opportunity to partner GUUD in the organisation of this meaningful carnival to mark their anniversary. In a recent Social Inclusion Index survey that MINDS conducted, it was observed that the lack of interaction opportunities hampers the path to social inclusivity. As such a carnival like this – bringing Persons with Intellectual Disability (PWIDs) and abled-bodied communities together, will help to bring about greater understanding of PWIDs and appreciation of their abilities and talents. It is thus very heartening to see corporates and businesses leaning forward to enhance the quality of life for PWIDs. We look forward to more collaborations to build a more inclusive Singapore, especially for PWIDs.”

With more than 20 different stalls including food like hotdogs, popcorn and candy floss, and games like a dunking station, ring toss, caricature and a bouncy castle for younger children, the carnival was designed to be inclusive and fun, so all members of the community including MINDS beneficiaries, would be able to enjoy the activities.

All proceeds and donations for the carnival were collected and presented directly to MINDS, and a total sum of SGD50,000 was raised from employees and their families, associates and partners of GUUD, with all expenditure from the carnival sponsored by GUUD as part of its anniversary celebrations.

Mr Desmond Tay, CEO of GUUD shared, “GUUD was named after our vision to Trade for Good, and our solutions are meant to level the playing field for micro, small and medium enterprises to be able to access solutions that allow them to trade more effectively. Likewise, when it comes to people, we believe in creating opportunities, and we’re believers in helping others to have the opportunities to achieve more in life, and we’re happy to have opportunity to do the same for MINDS members.”

About GUUD

GUUD, a new digital way to trade globally, is a technology platform and group of businesses. The GUUD group references the UN/CEFACT Buy-Ship-Pay model to cover all aspects of trade facilitation, bypassing long-standing barriers to trade, and digitally transforming trade processes so they become simpler, more efficient and more inclusive.

Led by a strong team of industry and IT professionals, GUUD aspires to help anyone and everyone, especially micro, small and medium enterprises, to become a player in global trade and to export and import from any part of the world.

Our mission is to Trade for Good, and guided by UN’s sustainable development goals, we pursue what is good for people, businesses and economies, helping improve livelihoods, generating prosperity and creating technological efficiencies and improvements everywhere we go.

For more information, please visit www.guud.company

About the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS)

The Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS) has been caring for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (PWIDs) and their families since 1962. Grounded in the belief that all PWIDs have innate abilities and talents, MINDS is committed to empowering them and enhancing their quality of life, while advocating for greater inclusivity for PWIDs as a nation. MINDS is today one of the largest charities in Singapore employing more than 850 staff.

With the key focus to expand community-based services, improving the employability of PWIDS, strengthening education, and engendering inclusive community living, MINDS offers a holistic range of services and programmes across the PWIDs’ lifespan. These include schools, employment and training development centres, home-based care services and community-based services to cater to the physical, psychological, environmental and social needs of PWIDs.

For more information, please visit www.minds.org.sg.