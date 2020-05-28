GUYS! Triple J’s ‘Like A Version’ Is Coming Back!

In the absolute best news, triple j’s Like A Version is coming back! Yup, Fridays have purpose again, our favourite morning segment is back as of next week.

Triple j announced back in March that, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we wouldn’t be receiving our regularly scheduled covers.

“After today’s performance from The Naked And Famous, there won’t be a new Like A Version for the foreseeable future,” said triple j.

“We know, it sucks. But it’s the most sensible decision we could make after consultation with the powers that be.”

However, as restrictions begin to ease across the county, the js have today announced that LAV lives again.

ChillinIT will be the very first cab off the rank in LAV’s glorious return next Friday. Initially we were promised that Brissie producer, Kite String Tangle would be breaking the drought, however, with Queensland’s borders still closed and restrictions still in place, it’s not yet possible.

Triple j assure us that they’ll be keeping things socially distant during the segment, of course. There will be limited artists and crew involved with strict health and safety measures in place.

So, lock it in, next Friday, 5th June — Like A Version is back baby.

