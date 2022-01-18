Gym Aesthetics Partners with OliveX Holdings Limited (OLX.NSX) on the NFTs in SandboxGym-Aesthetics.jpg

STUTTGART, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 18 January 2022

– Gym Aesthetics, a fashionable and dynamic German fitness apparel brand,

is pleased to announce its collaboration with OliveX (BVI) Limited, a

subsidiary wholly-owned by OliveX Holdings Limited (NSX: OLX), to bring Gym

Aesthetics trademarked fitness apparel to the metaverse.

Gym Aesthetics digital items will

be designed, constructed and distributed by OliveX while experiences are being

offered to users within the 12 x 12 parcel of land owned by OliveX in the

Sandbox through the sale of NFTs. The Sandbox is a leading decentralized

virtual real estate and gaming world from Animoca Brands and has partnered with

globally significant brands and Intellectual Property (IP) such as Snoop Dogg,

Steve Aoki and The Walking Dead.

Users will be able to visit the OliveX owned 12 x12 parcel of land and Social

Hub which will include a marketplace for the Gym Aesthetics trademarked NFTs

and provide a digital space for the Gym Aesthetics experiences.

The

Gym Aesthetics NFTs will provide players the ability to enjoy their rewards

across a wider range of games, including utility within the wider OliveX

ecosystem including Dustland Runner and Dustland Rider as well as in the

Sandbox.

Miranda Wong, Managing director of Gym

Aesthetics, commented:

“To cater the 24 hour fitness market demand, Gym Aesthetics plans to initiate a

brand new “Fitness Interactive Platform” for the establishment of

digital fitness ecosystem. The launching of NFTs is our first step to embrace

the new era of digital fitness.”