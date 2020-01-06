Gyroscope, Teenage Bottlerocket Lead Perth’s Friends N’ All Festival 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 6, 2020
Perth’s Friends N’ All Festival have unveiled the lineup for this year’s event, with hometown rock outfit Gyroscope heading up the bill alongside American punks Teenage Bottlerocket.
In addition, the lineup features reunions by bands including Times Up, The Critics and Suburban and Coke, along with a skate park, pop-up food stalls and tattoos courtesy of The Tatt Shop if you’re keen to get some tough stickers in between sets.
It’s all going down Saturday, 9th May at the Civic Hotel in Perth.
Check out the full lineup below. Early bird tickets are available now via Oztix.
[embedded content]
Friends N’ All Fest 2020
Saturday, 9th May
Civic Hotel, Perth
Tickets: Oztix
Gyroscope
Teenage Bottlerocket
Times Up
XIII
The Critics
Scalphunter
Wolfpack
Blindspot
Suburban and Coke
Desert Dogs
Filth Wizard
Trolley Boy
Ashes of Autumn
Wolfbats