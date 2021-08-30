H3C and MyKRIS Join Forces to Assist the Revival of Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — H3C, a leader in digital solutions, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MyKRIS Asia Sdn Bhd to assist Malaysian hotel operators in reducing their IT operation costs while the industry recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The collaboration will see H3C as MyKRIS’s main partner in providing hotel industry customers with the best network and wireless solutions. H3C will be providing the required infrastructure to enhance MyKRIS’s internet services to benefit the local hotel industry.



Chew Choo Soon, Group Managing Director of MyKRIS (top left); Rockies Ma, Country General Manager of H3C Malaysia (top right); Yap Lip Seng, Chief Executive Officer of MAH (bottom left); Mason Lee, Sales Director of MyKRIS (bottom right)

The MoU signing ceremony is in conjunction with the launch of MyKRIS’s Wireless Internet Service bundle, the MyKRIS 360, specifically curated for hotel members under the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH). This bundle aims to benefit all MAH members by deploying the most comprehensive wireless internet solutions in hotels to rejuvenate the local hotel industry. The MoU was signed by Rockies Ma, Country General Manager of H3C Malaysia and Chew Choo Soon, Group Managing Director of MyKRIS and witnessed by Yap Lip Seng, the Chief Executive Officer of MAH.

The tourism and hospitality industry contributes significantly to Malaysia’s economy. H3C and MyKRIS will join forces with MAH to provide the best wireless network solutions for the target hotel customer group. Their objective is to reduce at least 50% of the IT operation costs, upon the hospitality market reopening.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rockies Ma said, “It is now more important than before to provide the hotel industry with the best digital solutions to help them recover from the impact of the pandemic. As part of the larger hospitality industry, its recovery will go a long way in increasing the overall economy. We are honoured to be MyKRIS’s main partner in providing hotel members under the MAH with comprehensive and affordable wireless and network solutions. We believe it will help in their day-to-day operations as the hotel industry gradually recovers.”

As the number of fully vaccinated population continues to increase in Malaysia and the nation gradually moves towards herd immunity, the hotel industry is also putting efforts to recover in the coming year. The travel and tourism sector is resilient. Once domestic travel is allowed, Malaysians’ pent-up desire to travel will serve as the driving force for the recovery of the hotel industry. As a result, the average hotel occupancy rates increased from 14% in June to 28% by the fourth quarter of this year according to MAH.[1]

Mason Lee, Sales Director of MyKRIS greeted the comrades of Hospitality Malaysia, “We are now seeing the gradual recovery of the local tourism and hotel industry. The need for a contactless check-in system supported by a robust yet cost-effective WIFI system in hotels is now more important than ever. Therefore, MyKRIS is working together with H3C to offer a stable, efficient and cost effective solution to hoteliers in order to kick off the revival of the tourism and hotel industry.”

Chew Choo Soon, Group Managing Director of MyKRIS said, “We see the opportunity to recover the hotel industry with the help of digitisation. With H3C coming into the scene as our main support, we are confident to provide the best solutions to help the hotel industry, with the assistance of more than 20 years of digital solutions experience under our belt.”

The MoU signing ceremony is a stepping stone for the partnership between H3C and MyKRIS. The MoU includes both parties’ agreement in further elevating their business relationship while propelling Malaysia’s digital economy forward. The collaboration aims to create and sustain a vibrant digital ecosystem by strengthening the partnerships between MyKRIS and H3C’s network of ecosystem partners.

