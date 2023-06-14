H3C Joins Responsible Business Alliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Ethics, Social Responsibility, and ESG Management

BEIJING, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — H3C, the Leader in Digital Solutions, has announced its new affiliate membership in the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), the world’s largest industry coalition dedicated to responsible business conduct in global supply chains. As part of H3C’s longstanding commitment to ethics and compliance, this strategic move aims to reinforce H3C’s capabilities in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) management and strengthen the company’s ability to carry out its social responsibility.

Established in 2004 by a group of leading electronics companies, the RBA has evolved to include electronics, retail, auto and toy companies, among others. The nonprofit alliance’s mission is to drive sustainable value for workers, the environment and business throughout the global supply chain. Today, the RBA, along with its Responsible Minerals, Labor and Factory Initiatives, has more than 500 members with combined annual revenues exceeding $7.7 trillion.

As a new affiliate member of the RBA, H3C will align its operations with the provisions of the RBA Code of Conduct, while also working to encourage its first-tier suppliers to comply with the same standards. This development reflects H3C’s dedication to “Shaping the Digital Future for a Better Life” and its principles of honesty, good faith and high standards of business conduct.

Joining the RBA allows H3C to leverage the alliance’s industry-leading standards and practices and benefit from its comprehensive training and assessment tools, driving continuous improvement in social, environmental and ethical responsibility across global supply chains.

“We are committed to pursuing the material and spiritual well-being of all our staff and contributing to the progress and development of human society,” said Tony Yu, CEO & President of H3C. “Every decision we make is crucial. We will take responsibility for our actions and their results and will be proud of this effort.”

H3C’s new membership in the RBA reinforces the company’s unwavering commitment to ethical and responsible business practices. The membership in the RBA is set to contribute significantly to H3C’s position as a responsible leader in the digital economy, enhancing its role in the digital world and its wider societal contributions.

H3C is focused on cooperating with the RBA and its members to create a sustainable and ethically responsible global supply chain, as the company works towards a better digital future for all.