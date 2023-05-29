H3C Officially Announces to Join the UN Global Compact

BEIJING, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, H3C officially announced its participation in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and pledged its commitment to supporting the initiative’s ten principles encompassing human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Joining UNGC is of great significance to H3C as it is not only a recognition of the company’s continuous commitment to social responsibilities over the years, but also a milestone in its efforts to further expand internationally. H3C’s steadfast dedication to fulfilling its social responsibilities as a tech company continues, actively contributing towards the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

H3C Furthers its International Expansion through Participation in the UNGC

The UNGC was launched as a special initiative in 2000 by Kofi Annan, the 7th Secretary-General of the UN. The UNGC is also the world’s largest international organization aimed at advancing corporate sustainability, with over 20,000 corporate members and other stakeholders from nearly 170 countries worldwide. The organization has been committed to encouraging member companies and stakeholders worldwide to integrate the ten principles of UNGC involving human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption into their strategies and operations, in addition to helping businesses contribute to the achievement of the SDGs by accelerating capacity building, creating communication platforms, and facilitating innovative collaborations and partnerships.

“Joining the UNGC is an important step in H3C’s efforts to actively respond to the SDGs. We are proud to participate in the influential global corporate sustainability initiative along with other companies from around 170 countries,” said Tony Yu, President & CEO of H3C. “As a leader in digital solutions, we firmly believe that only socially responsible businesses can achieve sustainable, long-term growth. H3C’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibilities (CSRs) reflects the responsibilities not only to our shareholders but also to our customers, partners and employees.”

H3C Drives the Sustainable Growth of All Industries through the Provision of Digital Solutions

Since its inception, H3C has been driven by its vision of “Shaping the Digital Future for a Better Life”, actively fulfilling its social responsibilities as an integral part of its corporate strategy. Embracing a dual-driven model that combines innovation with cooperation alongside its cutting-edge digital technologies and solutions, H3C remains dedicated to becoming the most trusted partner for all industries, fostering business innovation and driving digital transformation, eventually to help build a high-quality digital economy.

Leveraging Digital Technologies to Empower Society and Improve the Wellbeing of All

H3C has been empowering society and enhancing the wellbeing of all by virtue of its full-stack digital capabilities. Specifically, it has been driving the rapid development of new smart cities aimed at establishing inclusive, convenient and comfortable living environments that benefit local inhabitants, empower local government leadership and stimulate the local economy. While in terms of digital healthcare, H3C has played a pivotal role in enabling the development of smart hospitals, offering high-quality products and solutions that extend the advantages of healthcare reform to all. In alignment with China’s Education Informatization 2.0 Action Plan, H3C has also been actively driving innovations in educational concepts, models and systems, aiming to ensure equal accessibility to education for all.

Developing Green Products and Zero-Carbon Solutions in Response to the Government’s “Dual Carbon” Goals

In recent years, the Chinese government has incorporated the reduction of carbon emissions into its medium- and long-term economic and social development plans. In line with the nation’s pursuit of the “dual carbon” goals, H3C has proactively harnessed internal and external resources, forging its own path toward green and sustainable development. Significantly, H3C’s green data center has achieved world-class status with a remarkable power usage effectiveness (PUE) of less than 1.1. This state-of-the-art facility provides environmentally friendly services to over 800 data centers worldwide. Furthermore, H3C is constructing a customized dual carbon data platform tailored to the campus scenario. This innovative solution combines Unisplendour’s smart factory with a zero-carbon campus approach, integrating energy efficiency optimization, carbon emission monitoring, energy management and carbon services.

Facilitating the Implementation of the Digital Village Project with a Focus on Rural Revitalization

By offering rural communities a comprehensive suite of digital technologies and solutions, H3C leverages its digital capabilities to enhance rural governance, agricultural production, and the quality of life for farmers, further to establish a robust and formidable innovation foundation and data engine to drive digital transformation across rural areas. Through the support of big data and information technology, urban-rural disparity has been narrowed as innovative solutions empower grassroots governance, enhance public services and drive industrial transformation, thereby significantly improving the well-being of countless farmers.

Engaging in Public Service Initiatives that Benefit Those in Need

For years, H3C has been engaged in a range of public service initiatives to increase access to the benefits of digital transformation. Its commitment to environmental protection led to the launch of the “Green Lightchaser” sapling application campaign, where H3C will donate saplings for nine consecutive years from 2022 to 2030 based on the annual number of its employees. Additionally, H3C has been equipping rural schools in Sichuan and Yunnan Province with digital resources, ensuring fair allocation of educational opportunities. These initiatives aim to bridge the digital divide, provide students the access to the latest technology trends, and empower them to thrive in the modern world.

Strengthening Corporate Governance While Remaining in Compliance with Business Ethics

In a move to raise the bar when it comes to the CSR efforts, H3C, under the leadership of Tony Yu, established the H3C CSR Advisory Committee that regularly evaluates and reviews the business’ compliance and performance results with regard to social responsibilities. Several of the corporate-level departments have been involved in the CSR efforts, providing assistance in the selection of CSRs-related topics as well as in the implementation and assessment of each project. In addition, the especially-established Ethics and Compliance Office has developed the H3C Code of Business Conduct that audits and inspects the company’s business operations to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations. H3C has thus received a number of prestigious awards in recognition of years of restless CSR efforts.

As an active player in the digital economy, H3C consistently fulfills its social responsibilities, demonstrating a long-term commitment to being the most trusted digital transformation partner across all industries. With a strong emphasis on the deployment and application of digital technologies, H3C is dedicated to reshaping lifestyles and transforming industries through inclusive digital solutions. Going forward, H3C plans to collaborate with the UNGC as well as its customers and partners to build a smarter world by harnessing the power of digital technologies.