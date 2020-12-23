H3C Rolls Out Digital Tour 2020 in Pakistan, Fuels Digital Transformation

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — H3C, a leader in digital solutions, has recently rolled out its global virtual event, H3C Digital Tour 2020, in Pakistan. Gary Huang, President of the International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C, delivered a speech at the event, exchanging his insights on Pakistan’s digital transformation with local partners and customers from sectors such as education, finance, government and telecommunications.



Pakistan marks the fifth station of H3C Digital Tour 2020, following Turkey, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand. The global virtual event is aimed at bringing H3C’s latest products, solutions and favorable policies to overseas markets and facilitate the exchanges on digital transformation.

Last year, H3C hosted a Pakistani Partner Event with the theme “Digital Navigation, Smart Future”, announcing its official entry into the Pakistani market, Gary Huang noted, adding that Pakistan is one of the first key countries where H3C has established an overseas subsidiary and the key area for H3C’s overseas deployment.

Pakistan has been actively promoting the development of the digital economy, and the Pakistani government has approved the “Digital Pakistan” policy in a bid to digitize the core functions of the government and lay a solid underpinning for building a stable national economy.

H3C will remain committed to offering its unique insights and best practices in the industry as well as verified product portfolio and digital solutions to help the construction of a digital Pakistan under strengthened cooperation with our local customers and ecosystem partners, said Gary Huang.

During the event, H3C launched a series of new products and solutions for the Pakistani market, including the Application-Driven Networking (AD-NET) 5.0 solution, the HCI (Hyper Converged Infrastructure) products UIS (Unified Infrastructure System) 7.0 and latest Wi-Fi 6 products. H3C’s efforts to empower Pakistan’s digital economy won recognition and high praise from the participants.

In response to Pakistan’s need for digitalization, H3C determines to invest and grow together with customers and partners in Pakistan to drive the digital transformation, said Frank Zhu, The Country Manager of H3C Pakistan.

Frank Zhu believes that the many successful cases and solutions that H3C has achieved over the years not only in the domestic market but also in the overseas market will also provide strong support for the digital transformation of many industries varying from government to education, finance and other sectors in Pakistan.

