H3C Technologies Kicked off Digital Tour 2021 in Russia, Presenting New AD-NET 6.0 Solution

MOSCOW, Russia, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — H3C Technologies, the Leader in Digital Solutions, held Digital Tour 2021 in Russia. During the event, the company presented its new solution for software-defined networking (SDN) – H3C Application-Driven Network 6.0 (AD-NET 6.0), including the goals for the Russian market.



H3C Digital Tour 2021-Russia was successfully launched in Moscow, which event aims to build an open and collaborative platform for industry leaders and experts to take part in cutting-edge technology discussions, while bringing H3C’s latest ICT solutions in a variety of areas.

A key theme of Digital Tour 2021 was the discussion of advanced technologies as well as opportunities for digital transformation. More than 70 representatives from more than 40 companies in different sectors attended the event.

Looking back at the economic environment in the past year, the pandemic has accelerated the digitalisation of production processes. It has become an important nexus for various areas, such as distance education, telemedicine, and digital government. So today, when working with customers and partners around the world, the key challenge for H3C is to look closely at the various industries in terms of improving its solutions and increasing digitalization. "By accelerating the digital transformation of traditional enterprises and the application of smart technologies in the industry, together we will share the benefits of the digital economy and create a better digital future." said Yan Kuo, the country manager of H3C Technologies in Russia.

To this end, the company unveiled its new AD-NET 6.0 solution at the event, which extends digital transformation across industries.

AD-NET 6.0 uses a cloud-centric and container-based architecture and enables business interoperability in various scenarios. With a single digital platform, the solution combines management, control, and analytics capabilities with the potential of artificial intelligence and convergence of all scenarios spanning campus network, WAN, and data centre through AD-Campus, AD-WAN, and AD-DC.

AD-DC solutions help realize the resilient deployment of a network and accelerate tenants’ isolation at cloud-based data centers. AD-Campus solutions also provide the benefits for user authorization and streamline operation and maintenance at mobile offices. H3C’s AD-WAN solutions visualize the traffic and application and ensure the quality of key services. Application networking solutions based on SDN have been widely applied in the industries. It provides reliable and nimble network infrastructure for the digital transformation of society.

In addition, at the event, the company’s experts highlighted their interest in the Russian market in terms of developing the digital economy in Russia. H3C Technologies has many advantages in terms of its ability to implement the Digital Economy 2024 plan. Fulfilling its mission as a high-tech leader, the company acts as a technology partner, working with government and corporate customers to complement each other’s strengths.

Last year, H3C had a turnover of RMB36.79 billion, and it is projected to reach RMB100 billion as early as 2025. The Russian market is a priority for H3C today. Guided by its international strategy, H3C efficiently integrated with partners and local resources in Russia, and has achieved balanced development in many sectors including government, telco, oil and gas, finance and retail, etc.

Looking to the future, H3C is committed to being a trusted partner and dedicated to becoming a major player in the Russian ICT industry. "We will continue to invest in our team’s professionalism, in new opportunities in Russia, and join forces with our partners to support customers from various industries in their digital transformation." Yan Kuo expressed.