Habagat to dump rains in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, parts of Mindanao — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Mimaropa or Region IV-B, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and BARMM in the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau said Friday.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned residents of the said areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to, at times, moderate heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the northeasterly surface windflow is expected to bring cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon.

No significant impact is expected due to the weather system, Pagasa noted.

As for Metro Manila and the rest of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers may prevail due to habagat and localized thunderstorms.

Residents are warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.