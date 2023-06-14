Habagat weakens but still expected to bring rains in Northern Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat has weakened but is still expected to bring overcast skies with rains in parts of Northern Luzon on Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

“The habagat has weakened and it only affects Northern Luzon,” Aldczar Aurelio, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in Filipino during a public weather forecast on Wednesday.

Aurelio said Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to habagat.

The rest of the country is expecting fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, according to him.

“In most parts of the country including Metro Manila, we will experience good and sunny weather but there are still chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise a gale warning in any seaboards nationwide.

