Habal-habal driver nabbed for shabu

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol –– A man was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle a small sachet of suspected shabu stuffed in a piece of bread on Tuesday morning.

Lt. Col. Oscar Boyles, chief of Tagbilaran City Police Station, identified the suspect as Leo Andoy Subingsubing, 40, a habal-habal driver from Barangay Manga in this city.

A report showed that Subingsubing was at the Hall of Justice on Tuesday around 9 a.m.

Subingsubing casually handed over a brown paper bag filled with assorted bread to a detainee identified as William Dolauta, who was about to attend a court hearing.

When the paper bag was examined, it was found that a medium sachet of suspected shabu tightly sealed in condom was stuffed inside the bread.

Subingsubing, however, denied the allegation saying he got the bread from a friend and was unaware that shabu was stuffed in the bread.

Police data said Subingsubing was previously arrested for drugs.

The suspect is now under the custody of Tagbilaran City Police Station and will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./lzb

