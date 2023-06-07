Haier Malaysia Launches its Inaugural Haier Cup 2023 Badminton Championship, Now Open for Registration

Calling all Malaysians aged 18 and above to register and showcase their badminton skills in the first-ever Haier Cup 2023 and win up to RM100,000 worth of cash prizes and Haier products to be given away!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Haier Malaysia, the Global No.1 major appliances brand for 14 consecutive years is kicking off its inaugural Haier Cup Tournament 2023, is calling for all Malaysians to register and participate in its first-ever Haier Cup 2023, a groundbreaking event that will showcase the motto of “Inspired Living” which is also evident through their products, initiatives, and brand affiliations, locally and globally.



Haier Malaysia Invites Malaysians to Showcase Their Skills in Haier Cup 2023

Haier Cup 2023 will take place from 24th June to 30th July 2023, spanning across three states – Johor, Penang, and Kuala Lumpur. The tournament is open to all Malaysians aged 18 years old and above and will feature four categories including men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, and women’s doubles. The registration fees are RM30 per pax for the single’s category and RM50 per pair for the doubles category. Participants can visit https://bit.ly/HaierCup2023 to find out more and to register.

Details of Haier Cup 2023 are listed below:

State Date Registration Closing Date Location Johor Bahru 24th June 2023, Saturday 18th June 2023, Sunday Sports Hub, Austin Heights Penang 1st July 2023, Saturday 25th June 2023, Sunday Kompleks Sukan USM (Universiti Sains Malaysia) Kuala Lumpur 29th July 2023, Saturday 23rd July 2023, Sunday Tops Arena Empire, Cheras Kuala Lumpur (Grand Finals) 30th July 2023, Sunday –

Haier Cup 2023 game play

The state tournaments will be based on a 30 points-scoring system, played in a single-game format, whereas the semi-finals and finals will be intensified with a 21-points gameplay, best of three games. The details of the state-winner and grand finals prizes are listed below.

State Challenge Men’s Women’s Category Singles Doubles Singles Doubles Gold RM300 RM500 RM300 RM500 Each winner gets: One (01) Yonex Badminton Racquet Astrox 88 D Tour worth RM639

One (01) Haier x Yonex Limited Edition Gift Box worth RM499 Silver RM200 RM300 RM200 RM300 Each winner gets: One (01) Haier x Yonex Limited Edition Gift Box worth RM499

One (01) Yonex Bag 3D Tournament Bag 2231T01 worth RM329 Bronze Each winner gets one (01) Haier x Yonex Limited Edition Gift Box worth RM499

Grand Finals Men’s Women’s Category Singles Doubles Singles Doubles Gold RM500 RM700 RM500 RM700 Each winner gets: One (01) Haier 2-in-1 Front Load Washer & Dryer (10kg/6kg) HWD100-B14979 worth RM4,699

worth RM4,699 One (01) Yonex Badminton Racquet Astrox 88 S Pro worth RM879 Silver RM300 RM500 RM300 RM500 Each winner gets one (01) Haier 55″ H55S6UG PRO Android TV worth RM3,099 Bronze Each winner gets one (01) Haier 1.0HP UV Cool Air Conditioner HSU-10VQC22 worth RM2,050

Haier Inspire Future Dreams Badminton Camp

Aside from the prizes, six of the grand champions will also win a unique opportunity and an all-expense paid trip to Thailand to participate in a 2-day badminton camp from 13 to 14 August 2023. This badminton camp will be coached by none other than Thailand’s esteemed mixed doubles player, Ms Popor Sapsiree Taerattanachai. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will provide the winners with invaluable insights and training, further enriching their badminton journey.

For more information about Haier Cup 2023, please visit https://www.haier.com/my/ and follow Haier on Facebook and Instagram for the latest promotions, events and updates.