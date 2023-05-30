Haier Smart Home becomes Official Partner of the Roland-Garros tournament.

PARIS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The esteemed Haier Smart Home (Shanghai: 600690, 690D.DE, 6690.HK) and its parent group Haier Group logos are set to shine down on courts at the 2023 Roland-Garros Tournament, which officially commences in Paris on May 22nd. Haier Smart Home is an official partner for this highly anticipated tournament that attracts top tennis players from around the world.



As a top-tier grand slam, the Roland-Garros Tournament enjoys global recognition. Haier Smart Home’s sponsorship of this esteemed event will further enhance the brand’s global exposure.

Throughout the process of Haier Smart Home’s globalization, Haier Smart Home has established seven major brand clusters, including Haier, Casarte, GEA, AQUA, Fisher & Paykel, and Candy. They cater to users from all walks of life while leading high-end brand segments globally. According to Euromonitor International, Haier Smart Home has consistently been positioned as the world’s top-ranked large home appliance brand by retail volume for 14 consecutive years. Despite a downturn in industry sentiment in overseas markets, Haier Smart Home defied the odds to secure double-digit growth in revenue and profits abroad in 2022, with revenue alone surging by 10.3%. In the first quarter of 2023, overseas earnings grew by 11.3%, further sustaining their high-growth trajectory.

Established in 1891, the Roland-Garros Tournament is the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay courts and therefore represents the highest honor in clay-court events. Compared to grass and synthetic surfaces, clay courts provide higher elasticity, greater friction between the ball and the ground upon impact, slower ball speed, and more sliding opportunities for players during running, abrupt stops, and quick turns. These conditions require players to possess outstanding running and movement abilities to secure success.

Haier Smart Home’s sponsorship arrangement with the Roland-Garros Tournament will expedite the implementation of the brand’s innovative home solutions in overseas markets. Currently, Candy, a brand under Haier Smart Home, dominates the European market for smart home appliances, allowing users to manage their entire home through the hOn app easily. In North America and Australia, users can experience smart home living scenarios through SmartHQ. In South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East and Africa, Haier Smart Home’s Haismart is providing smart home services to local users.

This partnership with a premier sporting event will offer Haier Smart Home a new platform where global users can learn about Haier Smart Home’s comprehensive smart products and solutions, expanding the user base and accelerating the global deployment of smart homes.

