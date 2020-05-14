HAIM Are Running Weekly Dance Classes Over Zoom, So Jot That In Your Diaries

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on May 14, 2020

After postponing its initial release date from April, HAIM will release third album Women in Music Pt. III next month.

In the meantime, the trio have announced they’ll be running a series of dance classes over Zoom over the next month. “Dance with us every Sunday, for the next four Sundays,” the trio say in the announcement video.

According to the announcement, the band will be teaching dances from the videos for ‘Want You Back’, ‘Little of Your Love’, ‘If I Could Change Your Mind’ and most recent single ‘I Know Alone’.

https://t.co/xkgbrvof7h HAIM ZOOM DANCE CLASS enter your details to join pic.twitter.com/pbcUBbW1oQ — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) May 13, 2020

You can sign up for the classes here to receive a weekly invite to learn the pop group’s “most iconic choreo”. The first session kicks off this Sunday, 17th May, though it’s not entirely clear at this point what time they’ll be running.

Women in Music Pt. III will follow HAIM’s 2017 album Something to Tell You, and is scheduled for release Friday, 26th June.The group have released a string of singles from the album already, including ‘Summer Girl’, ‘Now I’m in It’, ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘The Steps’.

Last month, the band announced they were pushing back the album’s release due to ““everything that is going on with COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world.” The band’s tour plans – which included a run of unannounced Australian shows – were also postponed.