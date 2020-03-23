Haim Delay New Album, Australian Tour Plans Due to Coronavirus

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 24, 2020

Haim‘s third album Women in Music Pt. III was scheduled to drop Friday, 24th April. They’ve released a handful of singles so far, like ‘Summer Girl’ and ‘Now I’m in It’, and played a secret pop-up show at a deli in New York.

Now, due to “everything that is going on with COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world,” the trio have shared the news they’re postponing the album’s release, instead aiming for a summertime release (so, our winter.)

Taking to Instagram, the band said that in addition to the album’s release, they also had tours planned to Australia and Europe, which are now also obviously postponed.

“This wasn’t an easy decision for us at all,” said the band. “But, the health and safety of our fans, crew and team is our #1 concern. After giving it a lot of thought, we feel this is the best decision given the current state of things.”

“We can’t wait to reschedule everything we had in mind for you all and we can’t wait to see all of you on the road when it’s 100% safe to do so,” concluded the trio.

“In the meantime, we are gonna be dropping some new tunes. Please stay safe out there, we love you very much.”