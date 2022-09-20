Haim, Joji, & Phoebe Bridgers Lead 2023 Laneway Festival Lineup

Just days after organisers detailed the dates and venues for its long-awaited return, St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival has shared the lineup for its 2023 edition. Next year’s event will be the first Laneway Festival since 2020.

After launching in Auckland in late January, the festival will visit Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth throughout February. The lineup features a number of local and international names, with the likes of Haim, Joji, and Phoebe Bridgers topping the bill, with the former two appearing exclusively at the festival.

Laneway will also welcome the likes of FINNEAS, Fontaines D.C., Fred Again.., Girl In Red, Slowthai, Turnstile, Yard Act, Ross From Friends, and 100 Gecs. The lineup’s local delegation includes Mallrat, Adam Newling, Tasman Keith, The Lazy Eyes, and Harvey Sutherland, just to name a few.

Having been forced to take off 2021 and 2022 due to the impact of the global pandemic and border closures, organisers revealed earlier this year that Laneway Festival would return in 2023 for its 18th birthday celebrations. “It’s already feeling like one of those very special Laneway lineups,” they said at the time.

Tickets to festival are on sale from 9am on Thursday, 29th September, with registrations for access to the pre-sale open now. You can view the full lineup, along with dates and venues, below.

Laneway Festival 2023 Lineup

Haim (Exclusive)

Joji (Exclusive)

Phoebe Bridgers

FINNEAS

Fontaines D.C.

Fred again..

Girl In Red

Slowthai

Turnstile

100 Gecs

Chaos In The CBD

Knucks

Mallrat

Ross From Friends

The Beths

Yard Act

Adam Newling

The Backseat Lovers

Harvey Sutherland

JACOTÉNE

jamesjamesjames

Logic1000

Sycco

Tasman Keith

The Lazy Eyes

Dates And Venues

Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane/Turrbal , QLD

Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – Sydney Showground, Sydney/Burramattagal & Wangal, NSW

Friday, 10th February, 2023 – Bonython Park, Adelaide/Kaurna, SA

Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – The Park, Flemington, Melbourne/Wurundjeri, VIC

Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Wellington Square, Perth/Whadjuk, WA

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from Thursday, 29th September.

Siobhan Cotchin on Six Songs That Inspired Her Single ‘Growing Pains’