Haina Intelligent Equipment International Holdings Limited trading debut closed at HK$1.2 per share

HONG KONG, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Haina Intelligent Equipment International Holdings Limited (“Haina Intelligent Equipment”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 1645), a manufacturer engaging in the design and production of automated machines for manufacturing disposable hygiene products, including baby diapers, adult diapers and lady sanitary napkins in the PRC, announces its successful listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”) today.

The closing price of Haina Intelligent Equipment’s shares was HK$1.2 per share. The highest share price of the day was HK$1.38 per share. On its first trading day, trading volume of the shares of Haina Intelligent Equipment reached approximately 103 million with a total turnover of approximately HK$130 million.

VBG Capital Limited is the Sole Sponsor. Soochow Securities International Brokerage Limited, VBG Capital Limited and Wealth Link Securities Limited are the Joint Global Coordinators and the Joint Bookrunners. BOA MS Capital Limited, DL Securities (HK) Limited, Soochow Securities International Brokerage Limited, TradeMaster Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, VBG Capital Limited, Wealth Link Securities Limited and Zinvest Global Limited are the Joint Lead Managers. CM Securities (Hongkong) Company Limited and Red Eagle Securities Limited are the Co-lead Managers.

Mr. Hong Yiyuan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Haina Intelligent Equipment International Holdings Limited, said, “The successful listing of the Company’s shares on the Main Board of the SEHK today strengthens our market leading position in the disposable hygiene product machinery market. In the future, we will continue to strengthen our research and development capabilities, deepen our penetration in the disposable hygiene product machinery industry in the PRC and overseas markets, and to capture greater market share in the industry.”

About the Group

Haina Intelligent Equipment is a manufacturer engaging in the design and production of automated machines for manufacturing disposable hygiene products, including baby diapers, adult diapers and lady sanitary napkins in the PRC. According to the Industry Report, the Group ranked the third in the disposal hygiene product machinery industry in the PRC in terms of revenue with a market share of approximately 4.0% in 2019.

As at 10 May 2020, the Group operated 16 and six production lines at its Jinjiang Production Base and Hangzhou Production Base, respectively. For the four years ended 31 December 2019, the Group’s total revenue amounted to approximately RMB113.0 million, RMB261.0 million, RMB337.2 million and RMB378.0 million, respectively.