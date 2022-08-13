Hair Braid Service in Boracay Criticized for Being Overpriced

Foreign Tourist in Boracay Charged Overpriced for Hair Braid Service

Hair braid service in Boracay Island drew flak on social media due to an allegedly overpriced charge to a foreign national tourist.

After the pricey meal at Virgin Island in Panglao, Bohol, internet users are criticizing hair braiding services in Boracay. This after a netizen complained about the price of their service.

A picture of a female tourist with multicolored braids in her hair was taken by the Malay Tourism Office. The total cost of the hair braiding service was P16,000, based on the report.

Malay Boracay Vendors Hair Braiders Association refuted accusations that they overcharged the foreign tourist. The association’s president, Jomar Saan, said that their hair braiding service adheres to a tariff.

Additionally, they inform their clients of the costs involved before beginning the braiding. The cost of the hair braiding service ranges from P200 to P1,000, and there are additional fees depending on the client’s preferred design, according to the tariff put forth by the group.

In defense of the association, the cost amounted to P16,000 because the child’s braided hair was completely covered and it was supposed that he had various colors. The message exchange between the girl’s parents and the braiders may be seen on a social media platform.

The customer and the tourist had no disagreements regarding the pricing. Felix delos Santos, a Malay Tourism Officer, acknowledged that the visitor had actually paid P16,000.

According to the Malay LGU, the individual who shared the aforementioned photo is a hotel owner in Boracay. The Sangguniang Bayan ng Malay previously expressed regret for the situation and gave the assurance that it would be covered in their meeting.

